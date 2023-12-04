UChicago nurses, grad students demand contracts be settled

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nurses and graduate students at the University of Chicago are demanding their contracts be settled quickly.

They held a rally Monday morning.

In the contracts, they're asking for better staffing and claim the university is deliberately stalling negotiations.

They also want training for nurses who care for sexual assault survivors.

Graduate students want the university to increase their pay.

"We will not wait. We cannot wait. We need our living wage. We need our fair benefits and we need them now," said graduate worker Soham Sinha.

"We are here fighting for your right to properly trained staff when you when delivery becomes complicated or dangerous," said Lamonica Jones, a nurse at the University of Chicago.

The University of Chicago Medical Center said it's meeting Monday for its 11th bargaining session and that there's been steady progress in each meeting, reaching agreements on several topics.

They anticipate more progress during the next three sessions.