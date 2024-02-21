UChicago Medicine nurses vote authorize strike as negotiations continue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nurses at UChicago Medicine gave union leaders the green light to call a strike.
This comes as they continue to negotiate with management.
Tuesday's 97 percent strike vote allowed union leaders to call a one-day strike over what they say are understaffing and patient safety concerns.
No actual strike has been announced.
the hospital says they are optimistic and committed to continuing good-faith negotiations.
