UChicago Medicine nurses vote authorize strike as negotiations continue

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nurses at UChicago Medicine gave union leaders the green light to call a strike.

This comes as they continue to negotiate with management.

Tuesday's 97 percent strike vote allowed union leaders to call a one-day strike over what they say are understaffing and patient safety concerns.

No actual strike has been announced.

the hospital says they are optimistic and committed to continuing good-faith negotiations.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 8:10 AM CST

