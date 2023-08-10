Uber aims to increase safety with new audio recording feature for drivers, passengers

Uber's new feature allows audio recordings for drivers, passengers

CHICAGO (CBS) – The rideshare service Uber has introduced a new feature to help increase safety for riders and drivers in Chicago.

They now have the option to start an audio recording during a trip.

The new feature started on Wednesday.

The feature can be activated by selecting "record audio" in the safety toolkit in the Uber or Uber Driver apps.

The recordings will then be stored and encrypted on the person's device. According to a video posted on the company's website, no one will be able to access it – including the person who initiated the recordings or even Uber.

A person can file a report using the recording if there is a safety concern.

Uber officials said the goal is to provide peace of mind while encouraging safe and comfortable interactions.