Uber dropping mask requirement for riders and drivers Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Uber is the next company ditching masks.
Starting Tuesday, the rideshare company riders or drivers no longer have to wear masks.
They still recommend it and ask everyone to be respectful if someone does and doesn't wear one.
If you ever feel unsafe, Uber encourages you to cancel the trip.
As for Chicago transportation services CTA and Metra, they are still requiring masks for riders.
