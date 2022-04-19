Watch CBS News

Uber dropping mask requirement for riders and drivers Tuesday

By Marissa Parra

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Uber is the next company ditching masks.

Starting Tuesday, the rideshare company riders or drivers no longer have to wear masks.

They still recommend it and ask everyone to be respectful if someone does and doesn't wear one.

If you ever feel unsafe, Uber encourages you to cancel the trip.

As for Chicago transportation services CTA and Metra, they are still requiring masks for riders. 

Marissa Parra
marissaparra-new.jpg

Marissa Parra is a general assignment reporter for CBS2 Chicago. While her specialties include shedding light on injustice, she has a soft spot for stories that remind us of the good in humanity.

First published on April 19, 2022 / 5:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.