UAW and Stellantis reach tentative deal; Belvidere plant could reopen

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a six-week long strike by United Auto Workers, Jeep maker Stellantis has reached a tentative contract agreement with the UAW. 

As part of the deal, the Belvidere, Illinois, plant near Rockford would reopen. 

Stellantis idled the location in February. 

Reports also say Stellantis could also open a new battery plant in Illinois. 

The deal follows a template set earlier this week by Ford. 

Members still need to ratify Saturday's pact, but workers are expected to return to their jobs in the next few days, even before a vote. 

That leaves only General Motors without a UAW contract. 

