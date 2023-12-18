Watch CBS News
U.S. Steel sold to Japan's Nippon Steel for $15 billion

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A major employer in the Chicago area, U.S. Steel, has agreed to sell the company overseas for nearly $15 billion.

The company struck a deal with Nippon Steel, the largest steelmaker in Japan.

U.S. Steel has facilities in East Chicago and Portage. Its largest manufacturing plant is in Gary, Indiana.

Earlier this summer, the United Steelworkers Union vowed they would only support a purchase offer from Cleveland Cliffs, another unionized American company.

The U.S. Steel board rejected that offer.

The deal allows the company to keep its name and headquarters in Pittsburgh. 

First published on December 18, 2023 / 11:58 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

