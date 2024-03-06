Watch CBS News
U.S. Secret Service to provide safety plans for Democratic National Convention in Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The U.S. Secret Service will provide information on the protocols that will be in place for the Democratic National Convention later this year. 

Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and the city's Office of Emergency Management officials will join them.  

The U.S. Secret Service will speak on those plans at 2 p.m.

Protesters plan to be near the United Center during the convention set for Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.

Check back for updates. 

First published on March 6, 2024 / 8:36 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

