U.S. Secret Service to provide safety plans for Democratic National Convention in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – The U.S. Secret Service will provide information on the protocols that will be in place for the Democratic National Convention later this year.
Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and the city's Office of Emergency Management officials will join them.
The U.S. Secret Service will speak on those plans at 2 p.m.
Protesters plan to be near the United Center during the convention set for Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.
Check back for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.