U.S. Postal Service hiring, set to hold job fair in Chicago Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is hiring.

The USPS said it is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce with competitive wages and benefits as part of its 10-year Delivering for America plan, and it is also offering career advancement opportunities.

Anyone over 18 can check out a job fair on Thursday at St. James Community Church, at 8000 S. Michigan Ave. in the Chatham neighborhood, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A job fair was also held on Wednesday at the Lincoln College of Technology in Melrose Park.

Applications are accepted only online at www.usps.com/careers. Prospective applicants should click "Search Now and Apply," and select Illinois to view openings.

In addition to being 18 or older, applicants will need to pass a drug screening and a criminal background check.