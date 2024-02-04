U.S. airstrikes target Iran-backed groups in Yemen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The United States launched a second round of airstrikes in the Middle East Saturday targeting Iranian-backed groups in Yemen. The new attacks come as tensions rise following the deaths of three U.S. soldiers.

Iranian and Syrian official say Friday's airstrikes killed nearly 40, and Saturday's attacks by the U.S., according to officials, were meant to disrupt and degrade the capabilities Houthis have used to attack and deter ships in the Red Sea.

New photos show the U.S. and United Kingdom airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi targets in Yemen. The strikes hit 36 different targets in 13 locations across Yemen. This is in addtiion to strikes against Houthi anti-cruise ship missiles in the Red Sea, which the U.S. says was in self defense.

The Red Sea is a vital part of global entry for trade and has been interrupted by Yemen military operations.

This is the second attack this week.

Friday's airstrikes across Iraq and Syria struck 85 targets linked to Iranian-backed militants.

DePaul University History Professor Tom Mockaitis says the U.S. is poking Iran but is being smart by not directly hitting targets inside Iran.

"What we're hitting are these militias that are tied to Iran that are loosely referred to as the access of resistance," he said. "They're trained, equipped and so on by Iran. But it's not exactly the case that Iran dictates to them when to strike and where."

Friday's strikes were ordered by President Joe Biden hours after the bodies of three soldiers who were killed in a drone attack in Jordan were brought back to the U.S.

"It was a given the U.S. was going to attack," Mockiatis said. "I think it's extremely fortunate they have not struck yet inside Iran, which would be a far more serious escalation."

Mockaitis says these attacks are now generating fear that actions could broaden tensions worlds away.

"What everyone is doing holding their breath is wondering whether Iran is going to respond," he said. "So far its response has been relatively muted."

Mockaitis says, as the situation only becomes more volatile, the risk for escalation will be at the forefront.

"In order to get this to stop, you've got to make some effort to resolve the situation in Gaza itself," he said. That's the core. This round of attacks is not going to be the end of the story. One way or another I fully expect these militia groups are going to respond."

President Biden said the U.S. will continue to respond at "times and places of our choosing."

Meanwhile, the president of Iran has spoken out, statying they are not looking to get into a direct fight with the U.S. but did not shy away from the fact the U.S. could expect a response.