Two men charged in double homicide in Chicago's northern suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men have been charged in the shooting deaths of two people following a crime spree in north suburban Waukegan, police announced Monday.

Tylo Eddins was arrested Friday in Killeen, Texas, on an unrelated burglary case, according to Waukegan police. He is charged with six counts of first-degree murder. Ishawn Pitts was arrested on Thursday on an aggravated robbery warrant, and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said the crime spree started with a carjacking in Chicago on Feb. 24, when Eddins got into an Uber, pretending to be the driver's designated pickup, and pulled out a handgun and stole the driver's 2020 Kia Sorrento, leaving the driver along an expressway ramp in Chicago.

Eddins then drove to Waukegan, where he put on a mask and robbed someone at gunpoint in the 500 block of South Genesee Street, stealing $20, before getting back into the stolen Kia, and picking up Pitts.

The two later drove to the 400 block of Powell Avenue, where they saw 28-year-old Rodrigo Olivan and 24-year-old Ana Gil, according to police and the Lake County Coroner's office. Police said Eddins shot Olivan and Gil, then told Pitts to shoot them and finish them off.

After Pitts fired several shots, the two fled the scene.

Olivan was pronounced dead at the scene, and Gil was later pronounced dead on Feb. 27 at Advocate Condell Medical Center.

"According to individuals with knowledge of this shooting, it occurred for no reason and was a senseless shooting of two people who had no ties to the suspects or any crimes," Waukegan police said in a press release. "This case is an absolute travesty."

After the shooting, Eddins and Pitts crashed the stolen Kia into a fence in nearby Zion and ran off.

After police linked the stolen Kia to the double homicide, investigators conducted a search warrant in Zion, where they obtained evidence from the shooting and carjacking.

Police said Pitts was arrested on Thursday on an aggravated robbery warrant out of Round Lake, and later confessed to shooting Olivan and Gil

The next day, police obtained an arrest warrant for Eddins, and he was taken into custody on an unrelated burglary charge in Killeen, Texas.

Pitts made his first court appearance on Friday, and was ordered held at the Lake County Jail until trial, according to court records.

Police said Eddins was being held in Texas awaiting extradition to Illinois.

All suspects are presumed innocen