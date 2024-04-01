Two water main breaks in Dixmoor repaired

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Two water main breaks in south suburban Dixmoor have been repaired, according to an announcement by Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts.

On Saturday water was gushing from the pavement near 144th and Paulina streets. A second break happened just a few blocks away at 141st and Wood Streets.

There is no boil water order, and water service has been fully restored, the mayor said.

"The repairs were completed last night," Roberts said. "We are not issuing a boil water order at this time. Hopefully these breaks do not trigger more breaks. We are thankful to the crews who worked into the night to get these repairs down."

There have been 14 water main breaks in the village since the end of January.