Repairs underway following 2 more water main breaks in Dixmoor, village president says

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) – Repairs are underway after two more water main breaks in Dixmoor, Village President Fitzgerald Roberts announced.

The two latest water main breaks happened at 144th Street and Paulina Street and at 141st and Wood Street.

"We have crews working on the breaks, and they are working as fast as they can to get them fixed," Roberts said.

"It is our hope these two breaks are isolated incidents. The last thing we need is to trigger another round of multiple water breaks like we had at the beginning of the year. We will be making announcements about any potential boil water orders if it is determined need to issue one. In the meantime, we ask for patience as we work on getting this situation resolved."

The news comes as the village were providing free water filters to residents.

According to Roberts, there is no timetable for when the repairs will be completed. Deputy Mayor Quandra Craig said that it is too early to tell if a boil order is needed.

Last month, three water mains were repaired in Dixmoor.

Roberts said there were a total of 14 water main breaks in Dixmoor in succession.

Dixmoor has been dealing with breaking water mains for years due to an aging water system that is badly in need of replacement. The water pipes in Dixmoor are at least 60 years old, and in some cases, more than 100 years old.