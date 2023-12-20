Watch CBS News
Two teens charged with robbing 16-year-old on Chicago's South Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 14-year-old boys have been charged in the armed robbery of another teen Tuesday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said, around 8:30 p.m., the pair robbed a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint in the 6000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Responding officers were able to quickly locate the robbers, and they were taken into custody about 30 minutes later.

The two 14-year-olds both have been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Court information was not immediately available.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 11:22 AM CST

