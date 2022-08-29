Woman killed, man shot outside Morgan Park police station

Two shot, one fatally, outside Morgan Park police station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is dead and a man is injured after a double shooting outside a Morgan Park Police Station.

It all started as what police call a "vehicle pursuit" around 8 p.m.

Police say a gunman was chasing the victims down Monterey Avenue, shooting at their vehicle as they sped down the road.

The victim drove into the parking lot of the 22nd district police station, in the 1900 block of West Monterey Avenue.

The offender pulled up and opened fire again, hitting the two passengers and the station.

A 46-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to Christ Hospital where she died. A 42-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the lower body and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one is custody.