Two men charged with shooting 12-year-old boy in Heart of Chicago while he was walking to family party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two man have been charged with shooting a 12-year-old boy in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, as the boy was walking to a family party with two friends and two uncles Tuesday night.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the boy had just gone to the store to buy a toy with two other 12-year-old boys and two uncles – a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man – and they were on the way back to a family party, when two men in an alley started shooting at them near 21st Place and Wood Street.

The 12-year-old boy was shot in the head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Neither of his friends nor the two uncles were wounded.

One of the uncles, who has a valid concealed carry license, returned fire, but Deenihan said it does not appear he shot anyone.

Deenihan said officers on a carjacking mission in the area saw a black car fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, and followed the car for as long as they could, but had to stop chasing the car. A federal Homeland Security helicopter was able to continue following the car, tracking the vehicle to Hindsale, where local officers were able to stop the car using spike strips.

Three suspects were taken into custody, and two of them have now been charged in connection with the shooting.

Izaiah Renteria, 22, and Pedro Molina, 23, both face five counts of attempted murder. Renteria, who was driving the getaway car, also faces three counts of aggravated fleeing.

All three men who were arrested refused to talk to police, so Deenihan said the exact motive is unclear. However, he said surveillance video from the area shows thee vehicles circling the neighborhood for 10 to 15 minutes before the shooting, and detectives believe the suspects were looking for someone to shoot.

Deenihan said there is a history of gang conflicts in the area, but none of the victims have any gang affiliations. Deenihan said it's possible they were targeted simply because the suspects didn't recognize them from the neighborhood.

Renteria and Molina are due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.