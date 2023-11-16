Two men charged in shooting that killed security guard at suburban Chicago mall

Two men arrested in deadly shooting at suburban Chicago mall

Two men arrested in deadly shooting at suburban Chicago mall

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- Thursday marks one year since a jewelry store security guard was shot and killed at River Oaks Mall in Calumet City – and officials announced a break in the case.

Maxx Tucker and Frank Adkins, both 38, are both now facing first-degree murder charges. They were arrested by the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force on Monday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, security guard Norman Thomas was shot and killed during a jewelry store robbery at the mall.

Thomas was at the entrance of the store when the robbers ambushed him and immediately fired rounds. The guard did not have time to react.

The three robbers then used their weapons to break a display case and steal jewelry. This all went down in under a minute.

As the robbers left the store, they stepped over the bleeding guard, and then ran out of the mall with the goods and the guns they used.

The mall has come under scrutiny multiple times over the past several years for. In 2019, there was a fatal shooting outside the mall. In 2021, someone fired shots inside and no one was hurt.

Calumet City officials last year had been trying to acquire the shopping center to take control and increase security.

On Friday, Thomas' family will join Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones and police Chief Kevin Kolosh to share their fond memories of the fallen security guard.