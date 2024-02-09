1 man killed, another critically hurt after shooting outside suburban Chicago residence, police say

LOCKPORT, Ill. (CBS) – One man was killed, and another was critically wounded following a shooting outside a residence near southwest suburban Lockport Thursday evening.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Riverview Avenue in unincorporated Lockport Township.

Responding deputies found a 55-year-old man lying near the front door of the residence who had been shot. A second victim, a 52-year-old man, was also found lying on the ground near the man.

Deputies began to perform life-saving measures on the victims until Lockport Township Fire Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Both victims were taken to a local area hospital. The 55-year-old victim underwent surgery and was last listed in critical condition. The 52-year-old later died as a result of his injuries. The identity of this victim is being withheld pending family notification and the conclusion of his autopsy.

Witnesses told authorities they heard five to six gunshots being fired by unknown individuals. It was reported to detectives that the two men had just arrived at the residence from returning from a local grocery store when shots were fired as they approached the front of the residence.

The shooting was an isolated incident, and the attack was targeted, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Hilary Lithgow with the Will County Sheriff's Office at 815-727-8574, at extension 4921, or go to the Will County Sheriff's Office website at www.willcosheriff.org and click "Submit A Crime Tip." Further details will be provided when appropriate.