Two Foot Locker stores targeted by smash-and-grab thieves within days

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another Foot Locker store was targeted by thieves, this time in the Englewood neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, a group used a black Dodge Durango to damage the security door of the store, in the 6900 block of South Ashland Avenue, just before 4:30 a.m.

Police said the offenders took merchandise and left the scene in two SUVs.

No arrests have been made.

This is the second Foot Locker store targeted by smash-and-grab thieves in just a few days.

On Friday, CBS News Chicago cameras caught apparent thieves during a smash-and-grab burglary in the Bronzeville neighborhood. CBS Chicago crews called police after seeing at least three people walk out of a Foot Locker store with stacks of shoe boxes and other merchandise.

Police confirmed a group crashed a Jeep into the store in the 3300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6:40 a.m. Police said the suspects who crashed into the store stole merchandise, and then additional people from the area went in after them.

Police have not confirmed if the incidents are connected.