Watch CBS News
Local News

Two Chicago Loop businesses robbed within one hour, police say

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are alerting businesses in the Loop of two recent related robberies. 

In both cases, a lone person went into the business and announced a robbery while implying he or she was armed with a weapon, police said. 

In one of the incidents, the robber ordered a restaurant employee to go into and remain in a restroom inside the business. 

The incidents happened at the following times and locations: 

  • 200 block of W. Madison Street on February 18, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.
  • 0-100 block of W. Lake Street on February 18, 2024 at 7:10 A.M.

The robber is described as a Black man between 28 and 35 years old, wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants, a black ski mask and white gym shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263. 

First published on February 18, 2024 / 3:27 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.