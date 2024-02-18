Two Chicago Loop businesses robbed within one hour, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are alerting businesses in the Loop of two recent related robberies.

In both cases, a lone person went into the business and announced a robbery while implying he or she was armed with a weapon, police said.

In one of the incidents, the robber ordered a restaurant employee to go into and remain in a restroom inside the business.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

200 block of W. Madison Street on February 18, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.

0-100 block of W. Lake Street on February 18, 2024 at 7:10 A.M.

The robber is described as a Black man between 28 and 35 years old, wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants, a black ski mask and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263.