TSA, U.S. Postal Service hosting hiring fairs this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for a job, there's a pair of hiring events happening today that you may want to check out.

TSA is looking for officers to work at O'Hare and Midway airports.

The administration is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Hilton Hotel across from O'Hare.

It runs through tomorrow.

Attendees will get to learn more about what it takes to be a Transportation Security officer or support assistant.

Starting pay is just under $20 an hour, and TSA is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

Also, the United States Postal Service is also hiring at three more locations.

Today, it's hosting a job fair at the Riverdale branch near 138th Street and Union Avenue from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The USPS is also hosting a job fair in Villa Park Wednesday and then one in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Thursday.

Applications are only accepted online.