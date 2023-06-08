Trucking facility withdraws plans to build on Deerfield property amid community opposition

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After residents protested, there will no longer be a trucking facility built a Deerfield property.

Bridge Industrial withdrew its plans to build a trucking facility at the site of the former Baxter Healthcare Corporation headquarters.

The village confirmed the plan commission meeting and public hearing scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

Residents said if the plan for the facility was approved, it would mean hundreds of semi-trucks going through their neighborhoods every day.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Deerfield Village Hall was not big enough to accommodate the hundreds of people who wanted to attend the meeting. The majority of people who showed up are opposed to a proposal that would bring an industrial campus to town.