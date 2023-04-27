Watch CBS News
Residents to attend Deerfield commission meeting in hopes to stop industrial park

DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- As Baxter Pharmaceuticals moves out, people living in Deerfield hope to keep its corporate headquarters from becoming an industrial park.

There's a plan commission meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m. where the buyers of the property hope to get it re-zoned.

Bridge Industrial wants to clear out the current buildings and create a one-million-square-foot industrial park.

But neighbors worry it will have trucks coming in and out at all hours.

They want the plan commission to delay a zoning decision.

