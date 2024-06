Truck crashes into apartment building in Southwest Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — A truck crashed into an apartment building in southwest suburban Morris.

According to Morris fire officials, around 9:30 a.m., a semi-truck went off I-80 and hit the building.

Mechanical issues may have been the cause of the crash. No further details were released.

No injuries were reported.