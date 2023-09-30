Five killed, hundreds evacuated after truck crash leads to ammonia leak in Teutopolis

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (CBS) -- Five people are dead following a crash in Effingham County, Illinois, involving a semi truck transporting anhydrous ammonia, which led to a leak.

According to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the semi truck was carrying about 7,500 gallons of anhydrous ammonia when it was involved in the multi-vehicle crash. According to estimates, about 4,000 gallons of the anhydrous ammonia have been released, and the leak has been partially patched.

Five fatalities as well as multiple injuries have been reported.

About 500 people have been evacuated from the area from Pearle Street in Teutopolis along Route 40 to 2100 North Road, north to I-70, and west to Pearle Street. The evacuation is expected to remain in place through Sunday morning, officials say.

In addition to the Illinois EPA, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security, Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation, local police and fire, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and the National Transportation Safety Board were responding to the scene.

A contractor hired by the responsible tanker truck was also en route to the scene to find the best plan to safely empty the tanker.

Route 40 has closed between Effingham and Montrose.