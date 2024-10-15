Illinois State Police trooper rescues dogs from burning car after crash on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway

An Illinois State Police trooper saved two dogs from a burning car after a crash Tuesday morning near northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Police said troopers responded to a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway near Arlington Heights around 4:10 a.m.

An Audi had rear-ended a Buick, and the Buick rolled over and caught fire.

While the driver of the Buick was able to get out on his own, his two dogs were trapped inside. The trooper handling the crash grabbed a fire extinguisher to try to put out the fire, then kicked out the windshield of the burning car to rescue the dogs and get them to safety, according to police.

The driver of the Audi, a 22-year-old man from Carpentersville, and the driver of the Buick, a 37-year-old woman from Chicago, both were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers from the Buick, a 20-year-old man from Elgin and a 20-year-old man from Carpentersville, were not injured.

The driver of the Audi was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving with an expired license, improper lane usage, and following too closely. The driver of the Buick was cited for driving with a cancelled, suspended, or revoked registration.