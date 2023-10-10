Trial underway for Chicago suspects in FBG Duck murder

Trial underway for Chicago suspects in FBG Duck murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A trial is underway for six people charged with the murder of a Chicago rapper gunned down in the middle of the day in the Gold Coast.

FBG Duck, also known as Carlton Weekly, was shot and killed while shopping on Oak Street back in August 2020.

Police said the shooters were all members of the O-Block street gang.

Prosecutors said they used surveillance video and social media videos to link the suspects to the shooting.

The trial is expected to provide insight into Chicago's "Drill" music scene and its effect on violence in the city.