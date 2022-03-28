Trial set to begin for man charged with killing McHenry County deputy in 2019

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The trial starts Monday for a man charged with killing a McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy in 2019.

Deputy Jacob Keltner was killed in a shooting at a Rockford hotel while helping U.S. Marshalls, who were serving an arrest warrant.

Floyd Brown, 44, is accused of firing shots through the hotel room door as officers approached.

Authorities say Brown then jumped out a third floor window and led police on a high speed chase before he was arrested.