Trial of Robert Crimo, Jr., father of the accused Highland Park parade shooter, could start this fall.

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The trial against the father of the accused Highland Park parade shooter could start this fall.

Robert Crimo, Jr. is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct.

A Lake County judge wants his trial to begin this October or November.

Prosecutors said Crimo Junior signed his son's firearm owner ID (FOID) card while knowing his son had expressed violent ideas.

Robert Crimo III faces dozens of charges for killing seven people and wounding dozens more in the Fourth of July mass shooting last year.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 7:03 PM

