Trial delayed for ComEd bribery case involving longtime allies of former Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan

CHICAGO (CBS) – The case involving four longtime allies of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, has been delayed due to a scheduling conflict.

The four defendants, former ComEd lobbyist and Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd vice president and later lobbyist John Hooker, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty, were accused of arranging favors for Madigan in exchange for favorable treatment.

They were supposed to stand trial in September, but the judge overseeing the case is also assigned to the trial of R. Kelly.

Delays in that case knocked the ComEd case off the courts 2022 docket.

The trial is scheduled to start March 6, 2023.

Madigan himself pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering charges earlier this year. He was charged with 22 counts, most of which carry up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted. The charges included racketeering conspiracy and individual counts of using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, wire fraud, and attempted extortion.

Madigan served as state representative representing the 22nd state House District; committeeman for the 13th Ward in Chicago; chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party and the 13th Ward Democratic Organization, and a partner at the Chicago law firm Madigan & Getzendanner.

The charges said Madigan and his "Madigan Enterprise" abused these positions for personal gain.