Delay in trial for Madigan allies charged in ComEd briber scheme

The case involving four longtime allies of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, has been delayed due to a scheduling conflict. The four defendants, former ComEd lobbyist and Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd vice president and later lobbyist John Hooker, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty, were accused of arranging favors for Madigan in exchange for favorable treatment.
