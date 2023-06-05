Trial for CPD sergeant charged with pinning teen to ground in Park Ridge begins Monday

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- The trial begins Monday for a Chicago police sergeant charged with pinning down a 14-year-old boy with his knee last summer near a Starbucks in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Chicago Police Sgt. Michael Vitellaro faces an indictment charging him with two counts of official misconduct and one count of aggravated battery.

A bench trial is scheduled to begin on Monday at the Skokie Courthouse, meaning Cook County Judge Paul Pavlus will determine the verdict, rather than a jury.

Michael Vitellaro

Vitellaro was seen on video pinning the teen down with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle in July 2022.

According to prosecutors, the bicycle was reportedly stolen at the Park Ridge library and left near the Starbucks. Vitellaro drove there with his son and located the bike. He then waited in the parking lot to see wheter he could find out who took it.

The teenager was sitting on his bicycle and talking with friends nearby. When he went to move the stolen bike, Vitellaro approached the teen and pinned him to the ground, prosecutors said. Vitellaro called 911 and asked for police to come to the location. When a woman walking nearby asked why Vitellaro was kneeling on the boy, he let the teen go. The teen was crying and told Vitellaro to leave him alone, prosecutors said.

When Skokie police arrived, Vitellaro accused the boy of stealing the bike.

Video surveillance showed that the bike was already there before the victim arrived with his friends, prosecutors said. In addition to cell phone video that was made public last month, there is additional video that shows Vitellaro pushing the victim to the ground, prosecutors said.

The following day, Vitellaro filed a report, calling the teen an "offender" who did not follow verbal commands and was pulling away from him, prosecutors said.

Vitellaro's defense attorney has said the officer was doing what he was trained to do and had a reasonable belief that the teen stole his son's bike.

The boy's mother, Nicole Nieves, said last summer that she worried people may pass judgment and say her son was doing something wrong. However, in the cell phone video, she said she saw her son was scared, but calm, as a man pressed down on him.

Other teens are seen coming to their friend's aid, eventually pulling him away from the man. The video was provided by the law firm, Romanucci and Bladin, which is representing the family.

Nicole and Angel Nieves said their son is an honor student, who is active in youth ministry and three sports.

Vitellaro is free on bond during his trial. He has been relieved of his police powers.

Prosecutors said they plan to call at least two witnesses during the trial, including the 14-year-old boy.

Vitellaro's defense team is expected to call witnesses on Tuesday.

If convicted, Vitellaro would face up to 5 years in prison for each count.