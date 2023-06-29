Ambulance crashes into church in Tri-Taylor; 2 paramedics hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago Fire Department paramedics were taken to the hospital Thursday morning, after their ambulance crashed into a church in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

The ambulance crashed into the side of Hopewell M.B. Church near the intersection of Oakley Boulevard and Harrison Street around 7:40 a.m.

A witness told CBS 2 the ambulance was headed east on Harrison Street, with its lights and siren activated, when a red SUV hit the ambulance. The ambulance lost control, narrowly missing another vehicle, before it looped back 180 degrees, crashed through a wrought iron fence, and hit a brick wall of the church.

"I was coming out from the parking lot, going straight to work, when I heard the car crash with the ambulance, and I saw the ambulance going around," Gloria Benitz said. "The ambulance lost control and hit the white trailer and went straight into the wall."

Benitz said she doesn't think Harrison and Oakley is a dangerous intersection, and the crash was just the result of someone not paying attention. She said the driver of the SUV stayed on the scene after the crash.

CFD officials said two paramedics were taken to the hospital in good condition. The patient in the ambulance was taken to Stroger Hospital, where their condition was stabilized.