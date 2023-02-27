Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway hit and run identified as Colette Smith, 31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash on the Tri-State Tollway has been identified.

On Sunday the medical examiner identified the victim as 31-year-old Colette Smith.

Police say a car hit Smith on 294 around 1 a.m. Saturday.

That car drove off, and then smith was hit again by a FedEx truck.

The FedEx driver remained on the scene.

Police arrested the other driver a short time later.

There is no word yet on any charges.