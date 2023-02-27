Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway hit and run identified as Colette Smith, 31

/ CBS Chicago

Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway hit and run identified as Colette Smith, 31
Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway hit and run identified as Colette Smith, 31 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash on the Tri-State Tollway has been identified. 

On Sunday the medical examiner identified the victim as 31-year-old Colette Smith. 

Police say a car hit Smith on 294 around 1 a.m. Saturday. 

That car drove off, and then smith was hit again by a FedEx truck. 

The FedEx driver remained on the scene. 

Police arrested the other driver a short time later. 

There is no word yet on any charges. 

First published on February 26, 2023 / 6:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.