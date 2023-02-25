Woman killed after being struck by car, Fed-Ex truck on Tri-State Tollway; 1 person in custody

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is killed following a crash on the Tri-State Tollway early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on northbound I-294 at milepost 46.5 around 12:50 a.m.

Illinois State Police say troopers responded to the scene where an unidentified woman was struck by a white passenger vehicle that fled the scene. A Fed-Ex truck tractor semi, which also struck the victim, was on the scene where the victim was pronounced dead.

The white passenger vehicle was later located, and the driver was taken into custody.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.