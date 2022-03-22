Trevor Reed, 19, charged in shooting of 11-year-old boy in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged in the shooting of an 11-year-old boy Monday afternoon in Chatham.

According to Chicago police, Trevor Reed, 19, is facing charges including one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. He is expected in bond court on Tuesday.

On Monday At 2:54 p.m., the 11-year-old boy was on the street in the 800 block of East 89th Street he was shot him in the right leg.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A gun was recovered at the scene.