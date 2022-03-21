Watch CBS News

11-year-old boy shot, wounded in Chatham

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot and wounded Monday afternoon in Chatham.

At 2:54 p.m., the boy was on the street in the 800 block of East 89th Street when someone shot him in the right leg.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area Two detectives were questioning one person of interest late Tuesday, and a gun was recovered at the scene.

