Chicago cars left severely damaged after tree crashes down

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Strong winds walloped parts of Chicago.

The CBS 2 First Alert Weather team recorded gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

The wind was so strong, it sent a tree crashing down in Logan Square, causing damage to several vehicles.

CBS 2's Darius Johnson reports some drivers are grateful it's only car damage.

Most of the cars have been towed or driven away as the whipping winds are still present at this hour.

Around 9:00 Monday morning, a heavy wind blew through West Altgeld Street in Logan Square.

The wind was so strong it caused portions of a tree to come down and several cars were left damaged. Some were mangled.

But just about every car experienced some kind of window damage, whether it was shattered or impaled.

CBS 2 spoke with one resident who walked outside to see the damage and was left in awe.

"I stepped outside with my dog and that's when I noticed a bunch of cars turning into an alley. And then I looked over and there was a huge blockage of shrapnel. It appeared that the top portion of a tree had just snapped off and landed on a few cars even impaling one car, like fully just straight through the windshield," said Logan Square resident Sonal Soni.

The woman in the car that was impaled was checked out by medics on the scene. She walked away unharmed.