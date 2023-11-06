Colorado blue spruce tree arrives at Chicago's Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Downtown Chicago is about to be transformed for the holidays.

It's been a busy Monday morning at Millennium Park with the arrival of the 45-foot Colorado blue spruce from Darien.

CBS 2's Darius Johnson has the story of the beautiful sight arriving in Chicago.

After being chosen over 100 others in the Chicagoland area, the giant tree in all its glory arrived before it's scheduled to be lit up at Millennium Park for the holidays.

For the past 37 years, the lovely Colorado blue spruce stood tall at the De La Cruz family home and for that time it brought much joy and cheer for holidays.

The De La Cruz family decided to donate the tree to the city after it got too big to decorate. But to be chosen as the holiday tree in Millennium Park, the family had to write a story.

Abbey De La Cruz used her penmanship to talk about her parents coming to Chicago from the Philippines to make a living.

She said this donation feels like they're returning the blessing to the city that gave them a good life, even though it marks the end of an era.

Over the next week or so, the tree will be decorated as it sits at the corner of Washington and Dearborn at Millennium Park.

On November 17th CBS 2's Irika Sargent and Joe Donlon will flip the switch lighting the tree in Millennium Park for the holidays at 6:00.