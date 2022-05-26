Travis Cook, 53, charged in stabbing death of James Parsons on Blue Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man has been charged with stabbing another man to death on a CTA train earlier this week.

Police said Travis Cook has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 43-year-old James Parsons.

Parsons was found stabbed in the chest inside a Blue Line train at the Clinton Street station around 10:40 p.m. Monday.

Police have said Cook stabbed Parsons multiple times, and then got off the train at the LaSalle stop.

Cook was arrested Tuesday, after police released surveillance images of the man suspected of killing Parsons.

Cook is due to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.