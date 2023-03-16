'A personal journey towards a better self': Trauma sensitive yoga at Woodlawn's Blue Lotus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Using yoga to confront trauma.

One studio in Woodlawn said it finds that it's not just the only yoga studio in the neighborhood, but they're also one of the few fighting to provide trauma sensitive yoga to the that area.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza takes us inside Blue Lotus Yoga.

"The misconception is it's for very thin, people of Eurocentric appearances, you know, women who are just at home and doing yoga. That's the biggest thing. But what I found is that most of my yoga instructors look like me."

Danielle McConnell is a yogi, a practice she proudly performs in Woodlawn.

"I don't have to travel to Hyde Park. I don't have to travel to downtown. I can just walk from my home," McConnell said.

That movement is the mission at Blue Lotus.

"Yes, it's physical practice. Yes, it includes mindfulness and meditation but really, I see yoga as a journey, like a personal journey, towards a better self."

Owner Beth Albrecht started the studio in 2019. She found yoga much earlier though, on her own path towards healing.

"A sexual assault that really disrupted our family and our dynamic when I was 17, and not in a space at the time to be open towards healing," Albrecht said.

The studio offers trauma sensitive yoga classes.

"We hold a lot of trauma, a lot of stress in our bodies. I think it's very natural for me for women in general to just hold everything in our bodies. So when you start to move your body and breathe, everything just starts to bubble up," Albrecht said.

In the hopes of more neighbors joining Blue Lotus, they also offer a scholarship program.

"Everything from 50% to 100% of the membership is covered by the scholarship," said Albrecht said.

A fund it's hoping to replenish, so more people feel the power, be empowered, by yoga. Blue Lotus does have a community fund accessible through its website, if you'd like to help their mission to make yoga more accessible.