Watch CBS News

Trauma sensitive yoga at Woodlawn's Blue Lotus

One studio in Woodlawn says it's not just the only yoga studio in the neighborhood, but they're also one of the few fighting to provide trauma sensitive yoga to the that area. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.