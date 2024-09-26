8 people hurt when transport van hits pole on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eight people were rushed to the hospital late Thursday afternoon when a transport with people with special needs on board crashed into a utility pole in the South Side's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood.

The van slammed into the pole while headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue at 98th Street.

An EMS Plan 2 for 10 ambulances was issued by the Fire Department. Eight people were injured, with three in serious-to-critical condition, and the others with less serious injuries.

The injured people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and Advocate Trinity Hospital.

Because people with special needs and health conditions that may require a higher level of care than average were involved in the crash, everyone on the transport van was checked out individually.

Some refused medical treatment.

Cottage Grove Avenue was closed between 97th and 99th streets just north of the Bishop Ford Freeway after the crash.