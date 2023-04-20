Watch CBS News
Local News

Train derails in Blue Island, no hazardous materials spilled

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

Train derails in Blue Island, no hazardous materials spilled
Train derails in Blue Island, no hazardous materials spilled 00:51

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A CSX freight train derailed in Blue Island Wednesday night.

According to CSX, 13 cars derailed at 136th and Thornton Road. 

"There is no indication but it is unknown of any hazardous material leaks at this time," Blue Island police confirmed in a written release. 

No injuries have been reported.  

Police are working to get a crane on the scene to remove the train. The train appears to have landed on multiple cars, according to CBS 2's Jackie Kostek.

"Safety is our top priority as we work to clear the crossings impacted by the incident and fully restore the area," CSX officials said. "The cause of the incident is under investigation."

This is a developing stories. 

Jackie Kostek
jackiekostek.jpg

Jackie Kostek is a reporter and anchor, covering both news and sports for CBS2 Chicago

First published on April 20, 2023 / 5:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.