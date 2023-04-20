Train derails in Blue Island, no hazardous materials spilled

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A CSX freight train derailed in Blue Island Wednesday night.

According to CSX, 13 cars derailed at 136th and Thornton Road.

"There is no indication but it is unknown of any hazardous material leaks at this time," Blue Island police confirmed in a written release.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are working to get a crane on the scene to remove the train. The train appears to have landed on multiple cars, according to CBS 2's Jackie Kostek.

"Safety is our top priority as we work to clear the crossings impacted by the incident and fully restore the area," CSX officials said. "The cause of the incident is under investigation."

This is a developing stories.