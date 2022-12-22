Traffic slows as temperatures plummet on I-94 in north suburbs

Snow begins to stick on I-94 in far north suburbs

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Snow was falling steadily and temperatures were plummeting as the Thursday evening rush got under way on the Tri-State Tollway in Lake County.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the main issue was the wind chill – which dropped from minus 5 to minus 12 in a period of an hour.

The Lake Forest Oasis on I-94 is a major spot for drivers to fill up with gas and get a snack, and businesses at the oasis were still open as of the late afternoon.

Hickey asked some drivers if the winter storm was impacting their holiday plans.

"I hope to get home after dropping my daughter and her family off at the Chicago O'Hare Airport," said Wendy Mahlik of Green Bay, Wisconsin. "So hopefully not, but if I have to pull over, I have to pull over and stay overnight somewhere."

"So far, the cold has not impacted my holiday plans," said Angela Morrill of Kenosha, Wisconsin. "I'm still intending to go about things as I would like to and hope for the best."

Morrill said the conditions on the roads were "not so great" and "a little bit icy."

"But I mean, this is to be expected," she said. "We live in the Midwest. Like, just embrace it."