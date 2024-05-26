1 killed, 3 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Chicago's South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and three others were hospitalized following a crash in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Cottage Grove.

Chicago police said a male driver in an SUV was involved in a crash with a female driver in a Volkswagen sedan. Both were on their way to a police station to file a report when they collided with a Chevy SUV.

Occupants in all three vehicles were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The driver of the Chevy, a 44-year-old woman, was pronounced dead. Her passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was last listed in critical condition.

The Volkswagen driver was in fair condition, and the SUV driver was in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.