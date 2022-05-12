Watch CBS News
Town hall for proposed Chicago casino takes place Thursday night at UIC Forum

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday night, we'll expect to see leaders of the Bally's corporation at a town hall meeting to answer community questions about their planned casino in the River West neighborhood.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot chose Bally's to build the city's first gambling complex at the Tribune printing plant. The full City Council and Illinois Gaming Board still have to approve the billion dollar deal.

The casino town hall meeting runs from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 at the UIC Forum.

