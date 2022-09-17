Top Chicago Police official Ernest Cato III suddenly announces retirement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ernest Cato III, one of the highest-ranking Chicago Police officials, put in for his retirement Friday, according to a Chicago Police source.

The announcement came the same day as a Chicago Police officer and sergeant were each hit with felony charges after Cook County prosecutors say they shot an unarmed man in July in Pilsen.

Chicago Police Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, each face charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and official misconduct.

It is not clear if Cato's retirement is in any way related to the development Friday.

Cato's current title is chief of counterterrorism. In 2020, he was a finalist for the superintendent position.