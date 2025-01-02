Watch CBS News
Two toddlers found alone in downtown Chicago apartment

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two toddlers were found alone in a River North apartment late Wednesday night.

Police said the children, who are approximately 2 and 3 years old, were found alone after officers responded to a well-being check around 11:50 p.m. in the 500 block of West Oak Street.

The children were not injured, but were taken to Ascension Saint Mary Hospital as a precaution.

Police said they had no update Thursday morning as they search for the children's family.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

