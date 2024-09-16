After Tito Jackson's death, fans flock to Jackson family home in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- Tributes have been pouring in after the death of Tito Jackson, a founding member of the beloved Jackson 5.

On Monday in Gary, Indiana, many stopped by the Jackson family home to pay their respects. That included one artist who created a painting of Tito right outside the home.

"It's a dark situation unfortunately, but I'm just trying to bring a little color to it," said Demont Pinder.

Pinder flew from Washington, D.C. on Monday to visit Chicago for his two-year anniversary with his wife.

He said he had to add more items to his luggage like his paintbrush, canvas and easel. He initially had plans to simply visit Michael Jackson's childhood home because he's a fan, but after the news of Tito's death, the simple visit turned into the making of the artwork.

"It just change it from being a celebration for my anniversary to me actually coming out here to pay homage and work and put something together," Pinder said.

CBS

Pinder set up his iPad to show how he created the painting in real-time. He said it took him about an hour, starting a little before 11 a.m.

He said he's been a fan of the Jackson 5 since he was little, and in 2012, he got to meet them and even got to stand right next to Tito.

"They gave me a lot of love," Pinder said. "They got a lot of great energy."

Tito Jackson rose to fame alongside his brothers as part of the music dynasty. Years ago, Tito spoke about his tight bond with his brothers and sisters.

"We're very tight," Tito said. "Tighter than people will know."

They grew up inside the small home near 23rd and Jackson Street in Gary. It's where many fans stopped by to pay their respects after finding out Tito had died.

"Very heartbreaking," said Regina Weatherspoon, a Gary resident. "Very, very disturbing. I tossed and turned, couldn't sleep, but he will be remembered."

From locks that said "Tito RIP, we will miss you," to a sign that said, "Tito, we love you," the show of support could be felt. Kanika McDonald drove from Chicago to drop off sunflowers.

"I'm like, OK, hold back the tears," McDonald said. "Hold back the tears. The tears are coming. Let it go. So yeah, that's the main reason why I'm out today, is just honor Tito Jackson's memory just like I was here back in 2009 honoring Michael's memory."