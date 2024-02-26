Suburban Chicago park district begins cleanup at former mental health center

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was a long time coming, but the Tinley Park Park District was able to show off its newest property this week.

The former Tinley Park Mental Health Center had been vacant for more than a decade. The village's park district purchased the 280-acre property from the State of Illinois for just $1.

The village is using $15 million in state funding to clean up the land.